David Beckham’s Aston Martin V8 Volante Could Be Yours, If You're Loaded

“We know David Beckham is a bit of a petrolhead, owning cars ranging from Bentleys and Rolls-Royces to, of course, Aston Martins,” Rory Reid of Auto Trader says. “This AMV8 Volante is a gorgeous classic so I’m not surprised he held on to it for so long. It’s cool to know someone in the public can now buy this car – well as long as you’ve got half a million spare of course.” This was David Beckham’s car for an impressive 15 years, before he sold it off in 2018 to a private collector. The star used it frequently and clearly enjoyed it, but he also took very good care of it. It is currently being listed on Auto Trader , one of the UK’s largest online stores for new and used cars, as is in excellent condition.Painted a deep red and with cream leather interior (with deep pile carpets and burr walnut) and still wearing the original Ronal wheels, this Volante comes with the X Pack upgrade as a standard. For Aston Martin collectors, this should make the world of a difference, since the upgrade is mostly found on cars of the time as an aftermarket option. Becks had it from the factory.The Volante comes with a five-speed manual gearbox and 423 hp under the hood. It can do 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 170 mph (273.5 kph). Given the fact that it’s in impeccable condition, has certifiable celebrity pedigree and is one of 78 ever made, the price tag should come as no surprise: £445,000 ($548,507).The new owner can take delivery of it and will receive a one-year classic car warranty, in addition to the joy of driving a car sat in by David Beckham himself and that was displayed at the London Classic Car Show just in February this year.“We know David Beckham is a bit of a petrolhead, owning cars ranging from Bentleys and Rolls-Royces to, of course, Aston Martins,” Rory Reid of Auto Trader says. “This AMV8 Volante is a gorgeous classic so I’m not surprised he held on to it for so long. It’s cool to know someone in the public can now buy this car – well as long as you’ve got half a million spare of course.”

