Dad Drives Son to School in Ferrari 488, Faces “Social Boycott” For It

More on this:

1 Woman Uses Toilet Plunger as Handle on Crowded Bus, Wins at Life

2 Woman is Knocked Off Bike, Ran Over by Truck, Survives

3 Man Rams Car Into Crowd in Chinese Square, Kills 9

4 Man Wrecks 2016 Maserati Ghibli He Borrowed From Friend in Stupid Crash

5 Man Holds Umbrella While Driving Mercedes CLK in The Rain