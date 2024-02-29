Could This Plastic Brick Set Become LEGO's First Tesla Toy?

For all the passion it generates in people, Tesla doesn't go out of its way to advertise itself through related merch. Granted, we do have stuff like vehicle accessories, clothing, and even tequila, but there seem not to be enough toys, diecast models, or even posters (for those who still use them) relating to what is arguably the most popular electric carmaker in the world.
That's because Tesla itself doesn't go out of its way to promote itself in this fashion, and as a result not even third-party companies don't seem interested in doing it.
Take LEGO, for instance. Arguably one of the largest toymakers on the planet, the company has ties with pretty much all major carmakers out there, but also with space companies, movie franchises, you name it. But it offers absolutely zero Tesla-related plastic brick sets.
Luckily, LEGO does have that Ideas thing going on, allowing talented people from all over the world to come up with their own toy designs, and submit them for review and possible production. All such an idea has to do to be considered is gather the support of 10,000 people, and LEGO will take it under advisement.
Almost exactly a year ago we stumbled upon a LEGO Ideas project dedicated to Tesla, simply called the Tesla Center. Imagined by an Ideas user going by the name Airbricks95, it looks quite a lot like a snapshot of the Tesla world.
The set is meant to show the world a scaled-down version of a proper Tesla center. It comes complete with a showroom for the sale of Tesla vehicles that even has a color palette wall, and a technical center that can be accessed through two garage doors that open thanks to a rolling door system.
The parking lot outside features three Superchargers, and it's the space where one or all of the four included vehicles can be parked: a Model Y, two Model S, and a Cybertruck.
The exact specifics of the set are not known, meaning we have no idea how many tiny bricks need to be assembled in the right way for the complete design to be revealed, nor do we have any indication as to how large it could end up being.
Its maker does say though that the set is inspired by existing Tesla centers, and above all is modular, meaning it fits perfectly into the already existing set (but modularity, as we all know, is an innate trait of any LEGO toy).
It was in November last year when LEGO officially acknowledged the merits of the design and decided to review it for production. There is no telling how long that will take, or whether the outcome will be the one many Tesla fans desire.
