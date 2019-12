Office goals.



Perhaps the world’s coolest 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190 can be found in Berlin, Germany, at the headquarters of Antoni, the lead European ad agency for Mercedes-Benz. It’s no longer running and has been re-purposed as a meeting room, complete with a functional cassette player and fully-stocked bar in the trunk.Picture yourself saying “step into my office” as you point to this 190!Mercedes-Benz UK Marketing Director Rob Halloway was in Berlin a few days ago, and snapped photos of this rad vehicle, which he later posted to Twitter . He says it is the embodiment of #officegoals and he is right: the floor and one side of the 190 have been removed, the front seats turned around and the backseat replaced with bucket seats, to create the coziest, most retro and elegant micro-office space possible.The fact that someone thought to keep the cassette player adds to the vintage feel of the meeting room. As for the booze in the trunk, it can only mean that you can use this tiny office outside working hours as well and no one would hold it against you. The Drive reached out to Antoni for some backstory on the car, and reports that it was bought from a used car lot for the equivalent of $943 in today’s money. It belonged to a policewoman, as they would later find out after tracking her down because she forgot some photos in the glove compartment. People from the agency worked with a team of architects to turn it into a practical office space, while retaining the feel of the original vehicle.The most difficult part of the project was getting the modified 190 on the third story of the building. The operation required a heavy-duty transporter, which tipped the car sideways through a window frame, from which the window had been removed. It barely fit, but they were eventually able to get the job done.