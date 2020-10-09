City Roadway Projects Land on Waze to Prevent Traffic Congestion

Waze is a valuable tool for every driver out there that just wants to avoid traffic jams and get to their destination faster, but at the same time, it can also be used by the police and authorities across the world to fight congestion regions.
This is what the officials in Frisco, Texas are trying to do right now, as a partnership with Waze is supposed to provide drivers with full information on roadway projects and thus let them know how they can avoid lane closures and find alternative routes.
Thanks to the way Waze is built, users can be warned of construction zones and closed roads based on community reports, but Frisco’s Public Works Department wants to make the whole thing more straightforward.
And according to local reports, an integration that was launched in August allows a construction order recorded by city authorities to be sent automatically to Waze, which then extracts information like project start date, travel delays, and closed roads to display them on the map.
Waze’s systems will specifically look for several phases related to the roadway projects, including pavement replacement, asphalt construction, and other repairs, and therefore will be able to show such information on the map for local drivers.
However, the Frisco authorities say the integration is only available for city projects and not for the roadworks conducted by other companies.
But nevertheless, this is without a doubt a welcome partnership, especially because Waze is currently one of the most popular traffic navigation apps on both Android and iOS. And owner Google is working around the clock to join forces with more authorities across the world for more accurate information displayed to users.
Not a long time ago, Waze started working with Norfolk Southern Railway to display more warnings to drivers approaching a rail crossing, all in an attempt to prevent accidents from happening on train tracks. Similar rail crossing alerts have also been integrated into Waze for most locations across the U.S. and Europe.
