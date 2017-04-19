autoevolution

China's Future Toyota Camry Has Fun In Its Name, Here's The Concept Behind It

 
Toyota has unveiled a concept of a sedan at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, and it has fun in its name.
The exhibit’s full designation is Toyota Fengchao Fun, and it is the concept vehicle that previews the next-generation Camry in the land of The Great Wall.

It is not hard to identify the base of the model as the 2018 Camry, and you can do it with ease if you look at the A and the C pillars.

While the front and rear have received a makeover to change the Camry bits to something different, it is clear that Toyota wants to launch a new mid-sized sedan in that market. The model is expected to feature the company’s TNGA platform, which stands for “New Global Architecture,” as Sohu reports.

Since the Fengchao Fun is just a concept, Toyota’s design team dared play with lines that you cannot see on most of its cars. Even the C-HR might seem tamed when compared to this four-door, which is a statement that would not apply to any other sedan made by the automaker.

We like the bold and angular lines shown on the model, even if they might be too much for this segment. After all, the creases on the C-pillar, doors, and the trunk could be used for more practical purposes, but the production car will not get them nevertheless. There’s a small possibility that they will try to stay as close to the concept as possible, but do not get your hopes up.

The front of the vehicle looks daring, and LED technology would allow Toyota to bring those lights to production if its internal surveys say that people would buy the car as is.

Chinese customers have a shot at getting a more aggressive Camry, inspired by this concept, but they should not raise their hopes too high.

The only part of the vehicle that would look out of place in a production car is the lower section of the trunk door, which is a blank space instead of just integrating the license plate holder. The latter sits lower, on a bumper’s fake diffuser, which is useless in a mid-sized sedan meant for families and fleet sales.
