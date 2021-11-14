Carbon Fiber Motorboat Looks Just Like the Jaguar E-Type, Last of an Exciting Batch

At the time of writing, Floating Motors offers to interested parties a total of five different models, and we’ve covered four of them so far: the Fiat 500-inspired La Dolce motorboat and La Foil hydrofoil, the Mini-based Mare, and of course the La Veloce, a not-so-fulfilling tribute to the Porsche 550.
The last of the batch is the one to top them all off though. Even if we generally don’t like people messing around with the lines and heritage of the likes of Porsche 550 (we don’t mind them doing that with Fiats and Minis for obvious reasons), we must admit, this time the design is so unbelievably interesting we have absolutely no problem with the Jaguar E-Type being remade into a boat.
You read that right, these guys have taken the iconic British sports car and turned it into a motorboat. No, they did not convert an E-Type to run on water, but somehow copied the design of the car onto that of the boat, and it looks simply amazing.
The flowing lines that make up the body of the thing were made possible by the use of carbon fiber and talent, and if you somehow manage to ignore the two large floats, you’re left with the impression you’re looking at some modernized Jag floating on the surface of the water.
Floating Motors designed this thing to be capable of holding just two people at a time, making for the perfect lovers' getaway vehicle. It’s roomy enough to be comfortable, coming in at an overall length of 5,5 meters (18 feet), and a width of 2.2 meters (7.2 feet). The entire build has a dry weight of 1.850 kg (4,079 lbs).
For the other models in the range, Floating Motors offered the choice between at least two different makes of powerplants. For the La Perla, as the floating Jag is called, that’s not the case, as there's only one options you could go for. For what it’s worth, it’s the most powerful in the entire lineup, though.
Torqeedo is the maker of the units, twin Deep Blue electric monsters capable of delivering a combined troop of 270 hp, a little over what the Series 1 E-Type was capable of. The top speed that can be attained using these motors is 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph).
With these looks and capabilities, the La Perla does not come cheap, of course. In fact, it’s as expensive as the other four combined, going from no less than $220,000. Just like in the case of the others, a $10,000 advanced payment is required when placing the order, and a one-year waiting period will follow.
We have no details on those yet, but judging by the darkened silhouettes shown on the company’s website, we might be dealing with at least a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a Volkswagen Type 2. We have no info on when they’ll be released, but if you enjoyed Floating Motors’ work so far, stay tuned as we’re sure to talk some more about them in the future.
The last of the batch is the one to top them all off though. Even if we generally don’t like people messing around with the lines and heritage of the likes of Porsche 550 (we don’t mind them doing that with Fiats and Minis for obvious reasons), we must admit, this time the design is so unbelievably interesting we have absolutely no problem with the Jaguar E-Type being remade into a boat.
You read that right, these guys have taken the iconic British sports car and turned it into a motorboat. No, they did not convert an E-Type to run on water, but somehow copied the design of the car onto that of the boat, and it looks simply amazing.
The flowing lines that make up the body of the thing were made possible by the use of carbon fiber and talent, and if you somehow manage to ignore the two large floats, you’re left with the impression you’re looking at some modernized Jag floating on the surface of the water.
Floating Motors designed this thing to be capable of holding just two people at a time, making for the perfect lovers' getaway vehicle. It’s roomy enough to be comfortable, coming in at an overall length of 5,5 meters (18 feet), and a width of 2.2 meters (7.2 feet). The entire build has a dry weight of 1.850 kg (4,079 lbs).
For the other models in the range, Floating Motors offered the choice between at least two different makes of powerplants. For the La Perla, as the floating Jag is called, that’s not the case, as there's only one options you could go for. For what it’s worth, it’s the most powerful in the entire lineup, though.
Torqeedo is the maker of the units, twin Deep Blue electric monsters capable of delivering a combined troop of 270 hp, a little over what the Series 1 E-Type was capable of. The top speed that can be attained using these motors is 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph).
With these looks and capabilities, the La Perla does not come cheap, of course. In fact, it’s as expensive as the other four combined, going from no less than $220,000. Just like in the case of the others, a $10,000 advanced payment is required when placing the order, and a one-year waiting period will follow.
We have no details on those yet, but judging by the darkened silhouettes shown on the company’s website, we might be dealing with at least a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a Volkswagen Type 2. We have no info on when they’ll be released, but if you enjoyed Floating Motors’ work so far, stay tuned as we’re sure to talk some more about them in the future.