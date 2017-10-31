BTR Hyundai Elantra Sport Concept Has Lambo Paint for SEMA

The Elantra Sport is one of our favorite reasonably priced performance cars. However, that shell has been shed while the tuners tried to bring out all the hidden character of what used to be a family sedan."The BTR Edition Elantra Sport takes the Elantra beyond its capable OEM-development roots without sacrificing daily drivability," said Sam Lee, product manager, Blood Type Racing. "Building upon the well-developed Elantra Sport platform, powertrain and design fundamentals, we've given enthusiasts a new vision of where this affordable sport compact wants to go."Starting with the stuff under the hood, the 1.6-liter received BTR’s own custom EC tune and engine management software, a Torcon CAI intake, and a Pierce Motorsports exhaust system which you can hear in the video. The sedan also comes with a Devil’s Own water/methanol injection system. Unfortunately, we don't have a power figure available at this moment.The chassis has also been improved by adding HSD lowering coilovers, a strut tower brace under the hood, bigger anti-roll bars from Pierce Motorsports and an underbody brace.The front, rear and side aero comes from Aerotek while the paintwork was handled by AutoArt. Dominating the experience, an APR GTC-200 GT wing makes the Elantra look race-ready. But perhaps the most interesting feature is thepaint that covers it all. That's right; this is Lamborghini Huracan coloring at its finest.Inside, the BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept gets LED interior lighting, diamond stitched floor mats, a carbon-fiber steering wheel from SoCalGarageWorks and other small touches. What wouldn't Hyundai owners do to have this?