Brooklyn Queens Expressway: The New York City Highway That Even Locals Can't Stand

More Coverstories:

Canadian Man Has More Than 12,000 Hot Wheels Cars in His Collection, Worth Over $100,000

A Look Back at Rumpler Tropfenwagen, the First Mid-Engine Production Road Car

Los Alamos NERVA: The American Nuclear Engine That Could Have Taken Humans to Mars

New Android Auto Update Now Available With Mysterious Changes

1996 Toyota HiAce 4WD Is the Finest JDM Camper, and It's Great as an Overlander, Too