Boeing Starliner Going Up With Crew No Sooner Than April 2023

The first successful launch from two years ago turned into an unsuccessful docking with the International Space Station (ISS); it was then followed by a launch aborted on the pad because of a technical issue, and that was followed by a very long period of repairs; in May this year, Starliner flew for the second time, but even this flight was not flawless either, it made Boeing and NASA confident enough as to go for a crewed launch.As per the latest info released this week, that should happen sometime in April 2023, when the mission, called Crew Flight Test ( CFT ) will send up into space astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore (commander) and Suni Williams (pilot). Mike Fincke is being trained as backup, and all three recently completed a Crew Validation Test () of the spacecraftThe team operating Starliner says April was chosen as a possible launch month because of ISS scheduling, but it also admits work is still to be done on the spacecraft.“The refurbishment of a previously flown crew module and production of a new service module for CFT are continuing,” we’re told, but also that “in-flight anomalies from Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) are on a path to close in the coming weeks, following thorough data reviews, fault tree analyses, and agreed-to mitigation plans.”“Additional learnings are expected as Starliner transitions from a fully autonomous flight without crew to flights with crew. With the help of experienced NASA test pilots, Wilmore and Williams, we are closer to our goal of flying a safe and capable spacecraft,” said in a statement Mark Nappi,program manager for the Starliner program.