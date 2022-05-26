Boeing's Starliner Ready to Fly NASA Astronauts, Capsule Safely Lands in New Mexico

More on this:

1 See the Boeing Starliner Perfectly Launch for the Heavens in Less Than a Minute

2 Boeing Starliner Left the Launch Pad the Wrong Way 10 Months Ago. Here It Is Going Back

3 Boeing Starliner Will Launch or Fail on May 19, Here’s Where to Watch

4 Boeing's Starliner Gets Stacked on the Atlas V Rocket Ahead of May 19 Launch

5 This Boeing Spaceplane Could Have Been the Ultimate Space Freighter, Exists Only Here