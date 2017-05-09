BMW Netherlands Launches i3 Carbon Edition

Following a battery update
for the 2017 model year, the i3 is now the subject of a special edition in one of Europe’s top markets for electric vehicles. An exclusive model to the Netherlands, the i3 in Carbon Edition flavor starts from €53,731.
For reference, a Dutch-spec i3 94 Ah starts from €38,769. And so, the question is, what do you get for the €14,962 premium? “A very luxurious and complete car with an exclusive finish,”
that is. As the name implies, Carbon Black
is the predominant color of the limited-run model, and it contrasts nicely with the Frozen Gray-painted details.
20-inch powder-coated alloy wheels are on the menu too, although the majority of the pricing premium goes on the generous selection of standard equipment. LED headlights, the iPerformance Package, Interior Design Suite, Connectivity Package, and Driving Assistant Plus represent just the tip of the iceberg. The list is continued by an acoustic pedestrian protection system, Harman Kardon audio, extra-tinted glasshouse, Parking Assistance, Comfort Access, as well as a sliding/tilting sunroof that showers the cabin with natural lighting.
Customers can also opt for an operational lease at €699 per month for 48 months at 15,000 kilometers per year, including insurance. In regard to performance, the 33 kWh battery pack offers 300 kilometers (190 miles) of range on a full charge under the NEDC testing procedure.
On a slight tangent to the story’s focal point, BMW is almost ready to show off the mid-cycle update for the i3
. Expected to be shown as early as the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Life Cycle Impulse will also spawn a go-faster derivate christened i3 S.
Over at MINI, the British marque’s first-ever electric vehicle for the masses is slated to hit dealer lots sometime in 2019
. Considering how close MINI is to BMW, there’s a possibility for the unnamed model to borrow some hardware from the soon-to-debut i3 LCI.