BMW M4 "Sharknose" Looks Like a Predator

More on this:

1 The Mystery of the BMW 5-Series With COVID19 Plates Abandoned at the Airport

2 Nvidia’s Drive AGX Orin to Power Autonomous Cars Sooner than Expected

3 2021 BMW iX3 Goes Official with 2WD and a Range of 459 Km (285 Miles)

4 What's Up With BMW's Shape-Shifting Kidney Grille?!

5 Toyota Supra GRMN to Get Actual, Functional Air Scoops with BMW M3/M4 Engine