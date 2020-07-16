BMW M4 "Sharknose" Looks Like a Predator

In case you haven't been living under a rock large enough to block out the data transmission, you're well aware of how BMW is experimenting with a massive kidney grille for the second-gen 4 Series, while the upcoming M4 (and even the M3) will sport the same kind of front end design. Well, the Bavarians aren't the only ones exploring standout styling paths and we've brought along a rendering showcasing the outgoing M4 in such form.
While BMW references classic such as the 328 sportscar of the late 1930s when talking about the super-sized grille of the new 4er, this F84-generation M4 project uses the E24 as its main inspiration.
To be more precise, digital artist Daniil Savanin, who is responsible for the work, played with the front end of the Bimmer in a way that reminds us of the E24 (the original 6 Series) and its sharknose front end. Note that the hood has also been transformed.
Other sources of inspiration involve various renderings of the sort, as well as the Vision Gran Turismo Concept that BMW introduced back in 2014 - part of a series of virtual toys designed exclusively for the Gran Turismo 6 game, you can think of this as an M2 touring car.
Of course, the transformation goes beyond the front end of the F84 M4. We can also talk about a widebody approach that aims for proper integration rather than displaying standout arches, while the posterior has been retouched - the most striking feature of the latter has to be the wing, which connects the rear overfenders in gracious manner.
The pixel master went as far as creating two versions of the machine. One of these is the kind you'd find at car meets, while the other is a racetrack special. As Formula One fans will tell you, the livery of the latter is a nod to the one displayed by the BMW-powered Williams F1 car that was tested throughout the 1999 season, in preparation for the team's 2000 debut.
In fact, the artist also came up with the complete scene displayed in the first Instagram post below, which is a sight for sore eyes.
