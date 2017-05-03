autoevolution

BMW Introduces WhatsApp Chatbot for DTM Activity and Results, It's Easy to Use

 
3 May 2017, 9:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
DTM, short for Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, is another battleground between Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.
It has become more than a German-only event, and the races organized in this championship take place across Europe. This year’s season has its first round scheduled for the next weekend. The season opener will be held at Hockenheim.

From there, the DTM crews will race at Lausitzring, Hungaroring, Norisring, Moscow Raceway, Zandvoort, Nurburgring, Spielberg, and back at Hockenheim. The competition between the three German premium automakers is fierce on the track, and they struggled to find the best drivers in their rosters.

Each brand has six drivers, which add up to 18 racers on the grid in three different brands. You may have heard of some of them: Mattias Ekstrom, Augusto Farfus, Timo Glock, Marco Wittmann, Gary Paffett, Paul Di Resta, and more.

BMW has decided to enable a chatbot to allow interested parties to follow the latest in the DTM championship. It is meant for the media, but it can be accessed by everyone using WhatsApp Messenger.

Since BMW makes it, the program only focuses on the team and its drivers. However, interested parties could learn the results of the current race weekend, the schedule, statistics for the drivers, facts about the circuits, and even audio statements from the team.

The WhatsApp chatbot also lets people learn more about BMW’s car for the 2017 season, the M4 DTM, along with the history of the brand in the sport. It only works in English or German, and we do not expect it to expand the service to other languages.

The service operates on all mobile phones that support WhatsApp Messenger. Activating the Chatbot for English involves adding a contact (the number is below, in the attached press release) in your list, and then sending “Start.” in a message on the popular app. From there, use the word “DTM” to get an overview of all areas. Data fees may apply, depending on your carrier.
BMW Motorsport DTM social media Whatsapp apps smartphone motorsport
press release
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673