BMW Introduces WhatsApp Chatbot for DTM Activity and Results, It's Easy to Use

DTM, short for Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, is another battleground between Audi
, Mercedes-Benz
, and BMW
.
It has become more than a German-only event, and the races organized in this championship take place across Europe. This year’s season has its first round scheduled for the next weekend. The season opener will be held at Hockenheim.
From there, the DTM crews will race at Lausitzring, Hungaroring, Norisring, Moscow Raceway, Zandvoort, Nurburgring, Spielberg, and back at Hockenheim. The competition between the three German premium automakers is fierce on the track, and they struggled to find the best drivers in their rosters.
Each brand has six drivers, which add up to 18 racers on the grid in three different brands. You may have heard of some of them: Mattias Ekstrom, Augusto Farfus, Timo Glock, Marco Wittmann, Gary Paffett, Paul Di Resta, and more.
BMW has decided to enable a chatbot to allow interested parties to follow the latest in the DTM championship. It is meant for the media, but it can be accessed by everyone using WhatsApp Messenger.
Since BMW makes it, the program only focuses on the team and its drivers. However, interested parties could learn the results of the current race weekend, the schedule, statistics for the drivers, facts about the circuits, and even audio statements from the team.
The WhatsApp chatbot also lets people learn more about BMW’s car for the 2017 season, the M4
DTM, along with the history of the brand in the sport. It only works in English or German, and we do not expect it to expand the service to other languages.
The service operates on all mobile phones
that support WhatsApp Messenger
. Activating the Chatbot for English involves adding a contact (the number is below, in the attached press release) in your list, and then sending “Start.” in a message on the popular app. From there, use the word “DTM” to get an overview of all areas. Data fees may apply, depending on your carrier.