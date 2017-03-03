autoevolution

BMW Group Shows Off Fancy Robots In Its Factories, Humans Will Still Have Jobs

 
3 Mar 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
BMW has invested in its factories, and the result comes in the form of robots, which will be implemented in some wards of the manufacturing process.
While this may seem like the industrial revolution all over again, humans are not in jeopardy of losing their jobs. BMW has underlined the fact that this risk does not exist because of the new robots, and that the company considers its employees “irreplaceable due to cognitive abilities.”

If BMW’s factories will not become fully automated, and all employees get to keep their jobs, some of you might wonder why the company went through with this investment.

The answer is simple: BMW wants to increase efficiency, and this is done with robots that help people do their tasks. Instead of having humans work in positions that are not ergonomic for their bodies, lightweight robots are implemented to assist them.

One of these devices is the exoskeleton, which is worn like an overall and helps employees lift or stabilize heavy objects. It also works if the employee has to hold a tool in an uncomfortable position.

Thanks to this device, those workers risk fewer injuries, and they can go back to their folks at the end of the day with more energy on tap for leisure activities.

BMW is also working to reduce repetitive tasks that can pose a strenuous or stereotypical strain, which makes any employee hate his or her job after a couple of months or years. An example of this kind of action involves applying a particular level of force to an object that is placed in a specific position.

The German company already uses 40 lightweight robots in its facilities across the Globe for various tasks, and the fleet will increase to 60 by the middle of the year.

BMW even has work gloves with built-in scanners, which eliminate the heavy hand-held units that are required to identify parts and other labeled items.

Whatever conspiracy theory some people might draw up, these robots pose no threat to human workers, as they are designed to operate with humans, not as replacements. Even if robots would replace people, somebody would still have to fix those robots (for instance), and many things cannot be done without our species.
BMW Factory BMW BMW production robots
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673