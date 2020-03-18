BMW 4 Series Coupe Looks Hot, Will Get Fewer Engines

The brand new generation of the BMW 4 Series Coupe has just been spied again, undergoing testing in Europe. With some of the camouflage coming off at the front, it's finally starting to look like the concept car of last year.
The new twin-kidney grille is finally in full view and is the centerpiece of the design. It's not only much taller than before but also has square edges, a large frame and appears joined in the middle. The headlights can also be seen and look completely different from those of its close cousin, the 3 Series.
In fact, the entire coupe is fresh, featuring lines that BMW hasn't used before. However, there's still a hint of the 8 Series in the curvature of the roof, which is a good thing, considering how expensive and prestigious that flagship is.
Recent reports suggest BMW will drastically reduce the number of powertrains and configurations it offers. This is not only a way to reduce development costs, but also cut emissions for its large and sometimes thirsty vehicles.
The two prototypes in our spyshots appear to be M Performance models (M440i). However, we could also be dealing with an M Sport package, since in the case of the 8 Series, it's almost impossible to tell an M850i from an 840d. Still, we couldn't help noticing that the air intakes are on the small size.
Two M Performance models are supposed to be offered. The M440i will have the Supra engine while the diesel-powered M440d should get a mild-hybrid 340 hp bi-turbo unit, like the X5/X6.
Europe will also need the 420d, which will be offered with optional xDrive and also boasts hybrid accessories. The other main engine is, of course, the 430i. While BMW's plug-in hybrid system is also proving extremely popular in the 3 Series, we don't see the point of having it on the coupe.
