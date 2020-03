BMW 4 Series Coupe Looks Hot, Will Get Fewer Engines

The new twin-kidney grille is finally in full view and is the centerpiece of the design. It's not only much taller than before but also has square edges, a large frame and appears joined in the middle. The headlights can also be seen and look completely different from those of its close cousin, the 3 Series.In fact, the entire coupe is fresh, featuring lines that BMW hasn't used before. However, there's still a hint of the 8 Series in the curvature of the roof, which is a good thing, considering how expensive and prestigious that flagship is.Recent reports suggest BMW will drastically reduce the number of powertrains and configurations it offers. This is not only a way to reduce development costs, but also cut emissions for its large and sometimes thirsty vehicles.The two prototypes in our spyshots appear to be M Performance models (M440i). However, we could also be dealing with an M Sport package, since in the case of the 8 Series, it's almost impossible to tell an M850i from an 840d. Still, we couldn't help noticing that the air intakes are on the small size.Two M Performance models are supposed to be offered. The M440i will have the Supra engine while the diesel-powered M440d should get a mild-hybrid 340 hp bi-turbo unit, like the X5/X6. Europe will also need the 420d, which will be offered with optional xDrive and also boasts hybrid accessories. The other main engine is, of course, the 430i. While BMW's plug-in hybrid system is also proving extremely popular in the 3 Series, we don't see the point of having it on the coupe.