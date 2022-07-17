BMW 2002 Gets First Wash in 20 Years, Looks Brand New – Sort Of

When BMW’s planning director, Helmut Werner Bönsch, and M10 engine designer Alex von Falkenhausen realized they both had 2-liter engines installed in their personal 1600-2 Bimmers, it got them thinking. The world needed more power for the 1600-2 model, so the two gentlemen made a joint proposal to BMW’s board about it. 1968 marked the birth of the iconic 2002, and the rest is history.
The past 20 long years have left their mark on this particular BMW. Dirt, rust, and patina have this weird “time-machine” effect on things, and this 2002 looks just about right for that description. But there’s something therapeutic in seeing old things come back to life, so Larry Kosilla got to work.
Even though the car had to be thoroughly cleaned inside-out, good old-fashioned effort and some cleaning products can do wonders. To start things off, this BMW had to be lifted up and have its wheels removed.
After dealing with the dirt and grease on the outside, it was time to remove the seats and carpets inside the car, which wasn’t pretty but was worth it. Unfortunately, no amount of carpet shampoo can repair sun damage.
After cleaning everything up, Larry went on to disinfect the interior as an added safety measure. Then he went on to reassemble everything before putting the finishing touches on the exterior by exfoliating the patina and polishing everything up.
The end result probably couldn’t look any better, but getting the car to run would really increase its value. Larry mentioned the Bimmer was running a few years ago, but now it had no battery, so he called in reinforcements.
Apparently, this so-called ’74 BMW was actually a ’73 model – the round taillights gave it away.
The engine was turning, but there was no spark, so the guys had to find a way to make it work. Check below to see how everything turned out.
