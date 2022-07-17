BMW 2002 Gets First Wash in 20 Years, Looks Brand New – Sort Of

When BMW’s planning director, Helmut Werner Bönsch, and M10 engine designer Alex von Falkenhausen realized they both had 2-liter engines installed in their personal 1600-2 Bimmers, it got them thinking. The world needed more power for the 1600-2 model, so the two gentlemen made a joint proposal to BMW’s board about it. 1968 marked the birth of the iconic 2002, and the rest is history.

