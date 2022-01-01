1969 BMW 2002 Is Part Surf Board, Part Hand-Crafted Masterpiece, 100 Percent Real

Most people owning a classic BMW 2002 would be satisfied with a completely by-the-book restoration to have it brought back to its former glory. And, given the cool design of the classic Bimmer, it's easy to understand why.
Some people, though, like to complicate things, and it's thanks to them that we end up with stunning and absolutely unique vehicles such as this 1969 BMW 2002 owned by Paul Lefevre. At a first glance, it appears as though not much has been changed. Sure, it's been lowered, had its bumpers removed, and received a set of fat wheel-and-tire combo – all these are obvious differences – but the main body lines remained intact.
That right there is the beauty of this project: it manages to remain true to the two-door's original design despite having all of its body panels custom-made. That may seem a bit counter-intuitive since, if you're going to go through the trouble of making a completely new body, you might as well go for something truly spectacular, but the owner opted for a much more subtle route.
Being a surfboard builder, Paul Lefevre has enough expertise working with smooth, curved surfaces, something that definitely came in handy when making the 2002's panels. It took him a full year to complete the car, but looking at the result, we probably wouldn't have flinched if he needed three times as much time. The 2002 looks nothing short of perfect, and its beauty isn't just skin deep.
Speaking of skin, everything you see is wrapping the almost 53-year old chassis is made of carbon fiber. That translates into two things: one, if you crash (or even scratch) the car, you're going to break the bank, and two, this particular BMW is going to be very light, even for a car of its age.
We're talking roughly 1,800 lbs (816 kg), which is at least half of what a modern car of its class would weigh. Couple that with BMW's legendary handling and the fact it has a restored S14 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (of M3 fame) developing 210 hp, and you know the pistachio-green 2002 isn't just a looker, but supremely fun to drive as well.
We wish somebody would tell the world's one percent that this is how you draw the most attention to yourself, and not by buying the latest Bugatti and revving its gaskets off in front of a fancy restaurant. Besides, by building this kind of car, you're not just doing yourself a favor, but everyone else who gets to see them as well. So, Mr. Lefevre, please accept our sincerest congratulations, as well as our eternal envy.
That right there is the beauty of this project: it manages to remain true to the two-door's original design despite having all of its body panels custom-made. That may seem a bit counter-intuitive since, if you're going to go through the trouble of making a completely new body, you might as well go for something truly spectacular, but the owner opted for a much more subtle route.
Being a surfboard builder, Paul Lefevre has enough expertise working with smooth, curved surfaces, something that definitely came in handy when making the 2002's panels. It took him a full year to complete the car, but looking at the result, we probably wouldn't have flinched if he needed three times as much time. The 2002 looks nothing short of perfect, and its beauty isn't just skin deep.
Speaking of skin, everything you see is wrapping the almost 53-year old chassis is made of carbon fiber. That translates into two things: one, if you crash (or even scratch) the car, you're going to break the bank, and two, this particular BMW is going to be very light, even for a car of its age.
We're talking roughly 1,800 lbs (816 kg), which is at least half of what a modern car of its class would weigh. Couple that with BMW's legendary handling and the fact it has a restored S14 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (of M3 fame) developing 210 hp, and you know the pistachio-green 2002 isn't just a looker, but supremely fun to drive as well.
We wish somebody would tell the world's one percent that this is how you draw the most attention to yourself, and not by buying the latest Bugatti and revving its gaskets off in front of a fancy restaurant. Besides, by building this kind of car, you're not just doing yourself a favor, but everyone else who gets to see them as well. So, Mr. Lefevre, please accept our sincerest congratulations, as well as our eternal envy.