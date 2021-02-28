BMW 128ti Acceleration Test Suggests It's Faster than Golf 8 GTI Hot Hatch

BMW made a whole bunch of cars that could technically be called a hot hatch. There's the 3 Series Compact, but that's an ancient chopped coupe. Also, there was the M140i, but that's more like a Gran Turismo with a tiny interior. So in our mind, the 128ti is their first hot hatch, and it could also be their last, at least in a traditional sense.
The 1 Series is BMW's smallest and cheapest car, the gateway to the RWD brand. However, the car underwent a major change in 2019, becoming a front-wheel-drive hatchback, just like its main rivals. In theory, that's a bad thing when it comes to handling, but Bavarian engineers saw it as an opportunity to make a rival to the Golf GTI, which like a household name in German car culture.
The 1er is also available as the M135i, which comes standard with xDrive and over 300 hp. Essentially, it's a Golf R adversary but recently got its butt kicked in a drag race by the latest Volkswagen. On the other hand, the cheaper 128ti could be more than a match for the Golf R.
Just as a reminder, this 5-door compact is equipped with a 2-liter turbo making 261 hp (265 PS) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm). So it's got more punching power than a normal GTI. Of course, that means nothing if the powertrain isn't set up correctly, but this independent acceleration test proves the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes 6.1 seconds with help from the eight-speed Steptronic Sport auto. That's exactly what BMW claims it does.
We've looked at every Golf 8 GTI acceleration test possible, and they put the model at 6.2 to 6.4 seconds to 62 mph. So does this mean the 128ti is worth buying? Well, I'd certainly be tempted, as it's something that hasn't existed before. It doesn't look inferior to the GTI in any way, and you get access to nearly all of BMW's mainstream tech and design. However, it's also almost 10% more expensive.
