Black 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Menacing

Audi just pulled the wraps off an all-new Q3 crossover for the U.S. market, and it's looking pretty sporty from both the design and powertrain perspective. However, your average $36,000 model won't hold a candle to the mighty new RS Q3, which is expected to come out with 400 horsepower or more. 21 photos



Our latest spyshots support that theory, as the RS Q3 prototype was spied at the Nurburgring track with very little camouflage. This is usually a good indication that a manufacturer is ready to show the goods. But it's not like the cosmetic changes needed to be hidden anyway.



The RS model gets an aggressive body kit that's similar to what we've seen on the



Volkswagen chickened out and started from scratch with a 2.0-liter engine in the Tiguan R, plus the future of the TT RS is looking very uncertain. So this could be your last major chance to enjoy the odd-firing 2.5 TFSI masterpiece of an engine.



Rumors from Germany talk about 420 PS (414-hp) for this latest version of the engine, which would make it more powerful than the RS3 and a match for the E92 M3 in the output department. With standard quattro and a sturdy 7-speed DCT, it should hit 62mph in 4.5 seconds or less. All that being said, we'd stop way short of calling the RS Q3 a "bargain," as with a few options, it will venture into modern M3 pricing territory. This is also a second generation model, and although the Q3 just came out, testing on this RS model has been going on for quite some time. Thus we wouldn't be surprised if its debut happens towards the end of the year.