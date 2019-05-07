autoevolution

Black 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Menacing

7 May 2019, 15:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Audi just pulled the wraps off an all-new Q3 crossover for the U.S. market, and it's looking pretty sporty from both the design and powertrain perspective. However, your average $36,000 model won't hold a candle to the mighty new RS Q3, which is expected to come out with 400 horsepower or more.
21 photos
Black 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks MenacingBlack 2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Menacing
This is also a second generation model, and although the Q3 just came out, testing on this RS model has been going on for quite some time. Thus we wouldn't be surprised if its debut happens towards the end of the year.

Our latest spyshots support that theory, as the RS Q3 prototype was spied at the Nurburgring track with very little camouflage. This is usually a good indication that a manufacturer is ready to show the goods. But it's not like the cosmetic changes needed to be hidden anyway.

The RS model gets an aggressive body kit that's similar to what we've seen on the big RS Q8, along with dropped suspension and large dual exhaust tips. It's a departure from crossovers only a decade ago, which were all supposed to be approachable, almost cute and never track-oriented.

Volkswagen chickened out and started from scratch with a 2.0-liter engine in the Tiguan R, plus the future of the TT RS is looking very uncertain. So this could be your last major chance to enjoy the odd-firing 2.5 TFSI masterpiece of an engine.

Rumors from Germany talk about 420 PS (414-hp) for this latest version of the engine, which would make it more powerful than the RS3 and a match for the E92 M3 in the output department. With standard quattro and a sturdy 7-speed DCT, it should hit 62mph in 4.5 seconds or less. All that being said, we'd stop way short of calling the RS Q3 a "bargain," as with a few options, it will venture into modern M3 pricing territory.
2020 Audi RS Q3 RS Q3 Audi RS audi sport spyshots 2.5 TFSI
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 