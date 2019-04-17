autoevolution

2019 Audi Q3 Debuts With More Power, $2,000 Price Bump and Better Styling

17 Apr 2019
The Q3 was one of the first premium compact crossovers, predating the Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40. However, its old platform and features were weighing it down. Finally, the 2019 model year gives America access to an all-new model, which should see a Jetta-like rise in popularity.
Funny we should mention the Vdub sedan, as both vehicles are based on the MQB platform, while the Q3's latest powertrain is the same one you get in the Jetta GLI, obviously with different tuning, but keeping the 228-horsepower output. This is now linked to an 8-speed automatic as opposed to an S tronic twin-clutch, but the quattro remains standard.

With a base price of $34,700 plus $995 for the destination, the 2019 Audi Q3 is roughly $2,000 more expensive than the 2018 model. But we think it's worth the premium since regular CUVs from Toyota or Ford aren't exactly cheap. Besides the 28 extra hp and 51 lb-ft more torque, buyers can look forward to more safety tech too, both standard and optional.

But what really sells this new generation is the styling. Audi brought a metallic grey model with the S line body kit to New York. It's a sharp dresser with plenty of creases and curves, satin metallic trim and enlarged air intakes. The best way to describe this is "mini e-tron with a splash of Q8," as neither the Q5 nor the Q7 has this kind of design.

S Line trim gets its own bumper design, larger side sills, 19-inch wheels and badging. You'll pay a $1,300 premium to get into an S Line, after which you'll have to pick between the usual trim levels, Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. Considering it costs less than $44,000, the top grade isn't a bad idea.

Fuel economy and full specs aren't available, but we know the Q3 will hit 60 in 7.0 seconds. The cabin will offer better legroom, while trunk space should also witness an increase. We'll know more in a few months. Hopefully, the bold orange and blue colors sold in Europe will be available here as well.
