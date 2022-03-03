Billionaire Can’t Import Hitler’s 1939 Armored Mercedes 770K Limo

One of the rarest, most expensive and controversial vehicles with historical importance is now at the center of a heated debate in Australia. Billionaire Clive Palmer, businessman, aspiring politician and passionate car collector, reportedly bought Adolf Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes armored limo.
According to local reports, Clive Palmer recently finalized separate deals on two vintage vehicles: King Edward VIII’s Rolls-Royce, and Adolf Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, aka the Super Mercedes. As you can imagine, it’s the latter collectible that’s raising eyebrows among politicians and non-profit groups in native Australia, for several reasons.
No word on how much Palmer must have paid for the Mercedes, but the last time it was offered at public auction, it failed to sell because it did not meet reserve, despite the highest $7 million bid. The report claimed that Palmer got it from a Russian collector after two years of negotiations and that he planned to make it the centerpiece of his upcoming museum of vintage rides. It would hold 600 items on rotation, with this historically-significant armored limo at the heart of it.
As soon as news of the supposed acquisition spread, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews asked for an investigation into it, and whether Palmer had or planned to bring the vehicle into the country. Andrews suggested Palmer had skirted import and custom regulations, which prohibit the import of old vehicles with asbestos in them. Asbestos was widely used in brakes and engine parts, and those who bring in classic cars without replacing these parts face huge fines.
Other objections to the supposed acquisition include the questionable ownership of a piece of Nazi memorabilia, as well as the display of one such item in a private collection, even if it’s a museum. Local media also suggests Palmer could have violated current sanctions against Russia, by purchasing the Mercedes limo from a Russian collector.
Initially, Palmer refused to comment on the multi-million dollar mess he inadvertently created, which is understandable considering his recent hospitalization. After several attempts, a rep for Palmer told The Guardian that he didn’t even buy Hitler’s car, but refused to elaborate further. Talk about a storm in a thermos flask.
