Billionaire Aborts Plan to Find Girlfriend to Fly With Him to the Moon

Ladies, unpack your bags. Japanese businessman, art curator and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will probably be flying to the Moon on SpaceX in 2023 all on his own, or accompanied by the artists he initially planned to take along.
Maezawa made a significant down payment to become humanity’s first ever space tourist and, earlier this month, announced that he would be looking for a lady friend to fly with him to the Moon in 2023, when SpaceX's rocket is scheduled to take flight. He said he wanted a “life partner” to share with the amazing experience, and he apparently deemed a reality show the proper vehicle to finding her.
Maezawa had recently broken up with his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, but he didn’t mention that. He did say, though, that any woman “who wishe[d] for world peace” and had the time and inclination to undergo preparation for flying to space could apply. A winner would have been chosen in March, and the entire process would've been documented on a reality show aptly called Full Moon Lovers.
Not surprisingly, over 27,000 women applied for the girlfriend position. In fact, the only surprising thing is that there weren’t more applicants, since this basically sounded like the perfect means to become a reality television star and possibly the newest arm-candy of a billionaire. The flying-to-space thingy would have been just the icing on the cake.
In a shocking twist, Maezawa has had a change of heart.
“Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation,” he writes on Twitter, the same channel he chose for the original matchmaking announcement. “To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful.”
“I understand that I have disappointed many people – the applicants and all the staff from AbemaTV who were involved in the production – and I apologize to everyone for my unfavorable actions. I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart,” the billionaire adds, citing “personal reasons” for the cancellation.
On a more serious note, Maezawa is still flying to the Moon with SpaceX in 2023.
Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show.— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ)