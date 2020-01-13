First Space Tourist Is Looking for a Girlfriend to Accompany Him to the Moon

You have to appreciate a billionaire who can still hustle. Japanese businessman and art curator Yusaku Maezawa, who has been chosen to become humanity’s first space tourist, is looking for a lady who can accompany him on his flight to the Moon and back.
His goal is, of course, to find love, BBC says. Having just split from his 27-year-old girlfriend, the 44-year-old billionaire is going to great lengths to make sure he finds a replacement – preferably, in time for SpaceX’s planned departure for the Moon, in 2023.
Maezawa will not be going to space alone, despite all this. He was chosen for the first trip and allowed to bring a group of 8 artists and political figures along, for the same ticket price. Female company is what he wants the most, though.
As of January 12, registration is open for the position. It ends on January 17, and all the candidates will go through rigorous selection, before a handful will meet the billionaire and go through the final stages of the “process.”
If this sounds like the script of any dating reality show out there, it’s because it is. Reuters says the matchmaking process will be turned into a “documentary” (which is the fancy term non-reality stars use for their own reality shows) called “Full Moon Lovers” that will air on AbemaTV.
“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa writes on the website where candidates can apply, as cited by the publication. “I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”
The ideal candidate must be “someone who wishes for world peace” but at the same time is “interested in going to space and be able to participate in preparation for it” (duh!). She will be announced at the end of March.
Seeing how we’re talking about the first instance of space tourism that involves a billionaire, you would not be wrong to assume the ladies will flock to respond to his offer of companionship.
SpaceX estimates the trip will take place in 2023; the rocket will near the Moon and go over to the dark side, before returning to Earth after a slingshot maneuver.
