Big Falcon Rocket Tank Arrives at SpaceX Texas Location

The booster will be 58 meters long and would take inspiration from the proven success of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. Luckily, seeing a huge cylinder creeping down the road towards the SpaceX facility near Brownsville, Texas, kind of makes us want to put behind us the nonsense posted by Musk and once again look to the future.Thanks to local TV station KVEO , we get to see how at the end of last week what is said to be one of Big Falcon Rocket’s (BFR) liquid oxygen tank arrived at the facility.According to SpaceX’s media relations manager Sean Pitt, the tank “represents the latest major piece of launch hardware to arrive at the site for installation.” BFR’s fuel tanks will be fully assembled by the end of the year.When completely ready, the BFR will be comprised of a booster, and a ship mounted on top of it. The rocket will be used as transportation means to the International Space Station, the Moon, Mars, and even from and to locations on Earth on ballistic orbits.Two BFRs are to launch towards the Red Planet carrying cargo in preparation for human arrival by 2022. In 2024, two other ships, this time crewed, are planned to be launched toward the same location.In terms of size, the BFR is close to the biggest rocket ever made by man, the Saturn V. But whereas it does not exceed it in height, the BFR does beat the Saturn in terms of payload capacity.More than half of the ship will be occupied by two tanks, one capable of holding 240 tons of fuel and the other one, allegedly seen in this footage, 860 tons of liquid oxygen.The booster will be 58 meters long and would take inspiration from the proven success of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.