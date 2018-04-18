SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket to be Built in Los Angeles

Should Elon Musk’s plans to build the Big Falcon Rocket come true, the BFR, as it is called, will likely become the world’s first interplanetary spaceship. And adorning its sides might be a sign saying “Made in Los Angeles.”

This vehicle holds the promise of taking humanity deeper into the cosmos than ever before. #SOTC2018 pic.twitter.com/2TtGy9NERX — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) 16 aprilie 2018 The Port of Los Angeles is the location where SpaceX will begin building the Saturn V-comparable rocket, said on Monday the city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti. According to the Los Angels Times , SpaceX and the Port of L.A. had been negotiating a deal for over a month.“Officially announcing that SpaceX will start production development of the Big Falcon Rocket in the PortofLA! This vehicle holds the promise of taking humanity deeper into the cosmos than ever before,” said the Mayor.There are no details available on when construction of the new Musk idea will commence.At the beginning of the month, Elon Musk posted on Instagram a photo showing the main body tool for the BFR, the template using which parts of the BRF assembly will be constructed.The BFR will be a booster-ship complex built, at first, for the transportation of both cargo and personnel to the International Space Station. The 58 meters long (190 feet) booster will, of course, be reusable, as will be the 48 meters long (157 feet) ship.Additionally, the BFR might also be used for long-distance travel between cities on Earth on a balistic trajectory. This way, the BFR is supposed to be able to significantly reduce travel times: a trip (2,485 miles) from Los Angeles to New York would take only 25 minutes instead of the current five and a half hours.But the most exciting application for the BFR will be the use of it as transport for Moon and Mars missions. For these missions, the BFR ship can be configured to have 40 cabins for crew, central storage for supplies and a galley.