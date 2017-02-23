autoevolution

Bangkok and Mexico City Have World's Worst Traffic, TomTom Study Shows

 
TomTom, the company that is renowned for its GPS devices, has published this year’s Traffic Index, which is a study of how congestion has affected cities worldwide.
An analysis of last year’s traffic, which was done by anonymously collecting data from the devices it makes, has shown that Mexico City is, once again, the most congested large city in the world.

According to TomTom’s estimates, a driver in the capital of Mexico is expected to spend about 66% more time for his or her commute anytime in the day. The travel time in Mexico City has increased by seven percent from 2016’s result.

In the peak moments of Mexican traffic, a driver might spend up to 101% more time in line than a free-flow situation. Building more highways or more roads will not fix the situation, experts note, because that may only encourage more people to start driving.

Instead, congestion could be reduced in time if people would have a proper alternative in the form of public transport, along with a desire to stop using their cars as much as they do today.

Bangkok is the second most congested city in the world, Tom Tom notes, but it can be worse than Mexico City in the evenings. Just like in Mexico, the situation cannot be "fixed" with additional construction, and things might not change for the better in the future.

The world’s third-most congested city according to the study is Jakarta. Chongqing and Bucharest follow Indonesia's capital in the TomTom 2017 Index. The top-ten list is completed by Istanbul, Chengdu, Rio de Janeiro, Tainan, and Beijing.

The GPS company has analyzed 19 trillion data points that were accumulated over nine years to make these estimates, which have concluded that traffic congestion is up, globally, by 23% since 2008. North America and Europe have the smallest increases in traffic, while Asia, Africa, and Oceania have the highest increases.

We must note that this index is based on Tom Tom users, and the most crowded city in the world might be different if other devices were used to perform a measurement.

Just like the article regarding Los Angeles, take this news with a grain of salt, because travel times vary from person to person, hour to hour, and city to city.

You may live in Bangkok, Mexico City or Los Angeles and have an incredibly quick commute to work, and studies like these might make you laugh when reading them. On the flip side of things, you may live in Dayton, United States of America, and have a horrible commute ahead of your day.

If you are seeking for a conclusion, we have something for you: explore all options regarding your commute, and choose the one that best fits your interests. Please remember that being stuck in traffic in a car could be linked to the fact that you and the drivers encompassing you are the sole occupants of those automobiles.
