Audi's E-Tron GT Is Becoming a $50K-$55K EV on the Used Car Market

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs) that inspire you to spend more time behind the steering wheel, the Audi e-tron GT is arguably one of the few good choices you can make. It has a great dart-like silhouette, which enables it to delicately cut through the air for improved range and a contemporary interior riddled with screens. However, as Porsche Taycan's half-sibling, the e-tron GT was bound to be pricey. Fortunately, depreciation has taken its toll on it.

11 photos Photo: Audi / autoevolution edit