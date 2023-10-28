Audi's E-Tron GT Is Becoming a $50K-$55K EV on the Used Car Market

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs) that inspire you to spend more time behind the steering wheel, the Audi e-tron GT is arguably one of the few good choices you can make. It has a great dart-like silhouette, which enables it to delicately cut through the air for improved range and a contemporary interior riddled with screens. However, as Porsche Taycan's half-sibling, the e-tron GT was bound to be pricey. Fortunately, depreciation has taken its toll on it.
In mid-2021, Audi confirmed that its 2022 e-tron GT would have a starting price of $99,900 sans freight. That got customers something that essentially was a redesigned Porsche Taycan that was slightly cheaper and tuned to pump out just a little less power – 469 hp continuously and 522 hp temporarily when Boost Mode was turned on.
The four-ring logo brand also added the RS e-tron GT to its roster, based on the Taycan Turbo. That variant did come at a premium, but it also boasted a continuous output of 590 hp and 637 hp when the same Boost Mode was activated.
No matter how anyone looks at it, these zero-emission sedans are very expensive. On top of that, rarely can someone order such a car and not select at least a couple of options. As such, the price with tax and handling can easily climb over the $110,000 threshold.
However, all-electric vehicles remain kind of a novelty. Automakers are still figuring out production, supply chains, platforms, and marketing. One good indication that we're still in the early days of EVs is the situation surrounding the charging port. Most auto brands are switching to Tesla's inlet because CCS Combo 1 isn't well supported by a comprehensive fast-charging infrastructure.
Thankfully, adapters exist. That makes buying an EV with the CCS port much easier. So, why not explore owning a low-mileage Audi e-tron GT? Depreciation did its job for this sedan. Some models are available on popular car-buying platforms for around 50% of their original price.
Surprisingly, some price trackers say that e-tron GT's costing more than $57,000 are being listed for more than they are worth. That may feel a tad bit unfair to people who paid the sticker price, but keep in mind that this four-door EV has an EPA-rated range of 238 miles.
Even though it can charge at speeds of up to 270 kW per hour, that range on a single charge isn't ideal for everyone. High-voltage batteries are sensitive to changing weather conditions. You could end up with a real-world range of 150 miles during winter.
Still, the opportunity of owning a cool-looking EV that attracts strangers' admiration for half of its original cost after just one year of being in use is enticing.
Now, you tell us – is buying a used e-tron GT worth it, or would you instead get a brand-new Tesla Model 3 with a minimalist interior for an MSRP of $45,990? The latter also qualifies for the EV tax credit, so the decision isn't that simple. But do let us know what you think would be the best decision.
A 2022 e-tron GT with the Performance Package, an advanced driver-assistance system, a no-accident CarFax, and approximately 15,000 miles on the odometer costs around $53,000. That's just $400 more than a brand-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited.
