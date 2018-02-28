autoevolution
 

Audi RS 5 Coupe Revives Satisfied Dying Old Man in New Ad

28 Feb 2018, 13:17 UTC
by
Death is a debt we all must pay, some saying goes. A few of us, having lived our lives to the fullest, pay it more gracefully than others. But in some cases, even “a life lived to its absolute fullest” might not be enough.
One of the downsides of dying, apart from the dying itself, of course, is that we’ll get to miss all the interesting things that come after we're gone. And that feeling alone, hints Audi, might be enough to bring you back from the brink.

In a new ad released to support the launch of the 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe in the U.S., titled “Final Breath,” a bright red coupe RS 5 is seen entering the stage at precisely the right moment to bring an old man back from the dead, who up until then would have happily renounced a life lived to its fullest.

After a minute or so of watching the old man go through all the good memories of a life “spent in motion,” comes the sad moment of the old man’s passing, accompanied by the tell-tale shriek of the heart-monitor.

Only that the Audi RS 5 proved to be better for a man of adventure than a defribillator. The heart-monitor comes back to live and the old man’s eyes open as he screams “WAITTTTT!!!!” as soon as the car comes roaring.

The moral of the story? “Time to update your bucket list. The new Audi RS 5 Coupe is here”.

According to Adweek, the spot has been created by Venables Bell & Partners for Audi of America and was shot by Martin de Thurah.

The RS 5 Coupe is not yet available on the American market. Audi’s official website only features a “coming soon” warning and advises users to register for updates.

When it hits the streets, it will do so with a 2.9 V6 engine, developing a troop powerful enough to bring anybody from the dead: 450 hp.

