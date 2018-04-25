Audi Q5L Presented in Beijing as Carmaker’s First Long Wheelbase SUV

Starting this summer, Chinese customers of the Audi brand will have the opportunity to add a new version of the Q5 SUV to their shopping list. Specially created for the local market, and to be produced at a local facility, the long-wheelbase Q5L is the carmaker’s first such SUV.

6 photos



For the passengers in the rear, that seemingly minor increase in length translates into an additional 110 mm (4.3 inches) of leg and knee room. The luggage space has however remained the same, between 550 to 1,550 liters (19.4 – 54.7 cu ft), depending on the configuration of the rear seats.



Engine wise, the Q5L will be offered with only two versions of the 2.0 TFSI engine, a bestseller on the Chinese market. One version of the unit comes with an output of 190 horsepower, while the other offers 252 horsepower. The former has an acceleration time of 8.6 seconds from naught to sixty-two, while the latter of only 6.7 seconds.



To appeal to all tastes in China, the Q5L will retail in five trim levels, all equipped as standard with the quattro all-wheel-drive system: Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport, and Sport plus. Regardless of the variant chosen, customers will get as standard Audi pre sense basic and



The Q5L will be manufactured in northern China, at the Changchun facility, alongside the regular-sized version of the SUV . Sales of the model are expected to start sometime this summer, with the prices to be announced at a later date. The dimensions of the new model are generous enough to ensure its success in an ever-growing market that seeks more in-vehicle space. Following in the wheel tracks similar versions like the A4L, the A6L and the A8L, the Q5L measures 4.77 meters (15.6 ft) in length, an increase of 88 mm (3.5 inches) compared to the regular version.For the passengers in the rear, that seemingly minor increase in length translates into an additional 110 mm (4.3 inches) of leg and knee room. The luggage space has however remained the same, between 550 to 1,550 liters (19.4 – 54.7 cu ft), depending on the configuration of the rear seats.Engine wise, the Q5L will be offered with only two versions of the 2.0 TFSI engine, a bestseller on the Chinese market. One version of the unit comes with an output of 190 horsepower, while the other offers 252 horsepower. The former has an acceleration time of 8.6 seconds from naught to sixty-two, while the latter of only 6.7 seconds.To appeal to all tastes in China, the Q5L will retail in five trim levels, all equipped as standard with the quattro all-wheel-drive system: Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport, and Sport plus. Regardless of the variant chosen, customers will get as standard Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense city safety systems, as well as a panoramic roof.The Q5L will be manufactured in northern China, at the Changchun facility, alongside the regular-sized version of the. Sales of the model are expected to start sometime this summer, with the prices to be announced at a later date.