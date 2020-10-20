Audi Driver Crashes into Flatbed Truck, Flips Over Twice

For some reason, BMW drivers not using their indicators became a global meme. However, the fact that Audi drivers tailgate isn't as famous, despite also being a frequent joke on old Top Gear. Perhaps they're not that bad, but this one is.Tailgating isn't the problem here, but keeping a proper distance is kind of the same thing. As you can see in the surveillance video, the driver of the flatbed truck is minding his business. We definitely wouldn't say that he's driving too slow or holding traffic back, especially when this is a town or village.So aggressively overtaking would be pointless, but that's exactly what the driver of the Audi attempts and fails miserably. He clips the truck and immediately sends the hatchback airborn. Despite the accident starting from relatively low speed, probably around 30 mph, the car flips over twice. It almost looks like an old Hollywood stunt.We assure you that it's not staged and actually has something to do with the point of contact. If you look closely, you'll see that the Audi didn't hit the ramp, but the rear tire of the truck, a grippy rubbery surface that is moving up. Basically, it's similar to what you see in the tire-to-tire F1 or Indicar crashes.This accident could have quickly turned fatal were it not for the quick reflexes of the pedestrian in the foreground. He hears the initial impact and makes a split-second decision to drop his grocery bags and immediately start running. This is the kind of awareness you rarely see from pedestrians today, as many are distracted by their phones.