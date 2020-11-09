Atheris is a Trike with Magnetic Motors, Powered by Graphene Batteries

Dubbed the Atheris by Harshul Verma, a transportation designer from India, this design is just one visually beautiful dream machine. Aside from just looking hella cool though, this trike design we see before us actually includes some technologies which can even be found on our streets already, albeit, adapted to the design.
The one thing I like most about this design, as I am one of the people that likes to look at shiny and cool-looking stuff, was just the way the entire vehicle appeals to the eyes. Long and swooping lines give off the impression of a frame that may be one piece from rear wheel to front. However, we see underneath the seat, the presence of a suspension spring, leading us to see that there is a swing arm.
However, the chassis as we can see seems to be made of two separate parts. There is a bottom section that holds the front wheels in place, while above it there is a space where the usual engine compartment would be.
ICE vehicle. I'm sorry to burst your bubble, but this ride has been designed to be electric. This is also the reason for the lack of an engine. The upper segment of the body does house the battery pack, however.
Here, the designer chose to break away from classic lithium-ion power and chose graphene batteries, something we aren't too far from seeing a reality. To charge the batteries once drained, at the tail of the bike we find a charging port.
As for the actual riding and maneuvering of this concept, it’s done similarly to how you would ride a motorcycle. Actually, Mr. Verma made it a point to have the Atheris maneuver like the classic rides we’re used to. Once on the bike, just grab the two handles available, squeeze them, and get going. As for the actual moving that this EV is meant to perform, it all happens in the wheels.
Here is where this vehicle gets a bit interesting. If you’ve happened to get to your destination and parked your Atheris but still need to travel on foot for ten minutes before reaching your end point, don’t worry about walking and just deploy the rear tire and hop onto it.
As weird as it may sound, check out the gallery in order to see what I'm talking about. The rear wheel detaches and functions like a uniwheel to transport your lazy futuristic self around pedestrian spaces. Once you finish floating around on a magnetic wheel, just attach it back to the frame and get back to your maglev ride.
As cool looking as this idea may be, for now it remains only to inspire and possible feed our dreams, as something like this takes a deep pocket to build, and frankly our tech just isn’t there yet.
The one thing I like most about this design, as I am one of the people that likes to look at shiny and cool-looking stuff, was just the way the entire vehicle appeals to the eyes. Long and swooping lines give off the impression of a frame that may be one piece from rear wheel to front. However, we see underneath the seat, the presence of a suspension spring, leading us to see that there is a swing arm.
However, the chassis as we can see seems to be made of two separate parts. There is a bottom section that holds the front wheels in place, while above it there is a space where the usual engine compartment would be.
ICE vehicle. I'm sorry to burst your bubble, but this ride has been designed to be electric. This is also the reason for the lack of an engine. The upper segment of the body does house the battery pack, however.
Here, the designer chose to break away from classic lithium-ion power and chose graphene batteries, something we aren't too far from seeing a reality. To charge the batteries once drained, at the tail of the bike we find a charging port.
As for the actual riding and maneuvering of this concept, it’s done similarly to how you would ride a motorcycle. Actually, Mr. Verma made it a point to have the Atheris maneuver like the classic rides we’re used to. Once on the bike, just grab the two handles available, squeeze them, and get going. As for the actual moving that this EV is meant to perform, it all happens in the wheels.
Here is where this vehicle gets a bit interesting. If you’ve happened to get to your destination and parked your Atheris but still need to travel on foot for ten minutes before reaching your end point, don’t worry about walking and just deploy the rear tire and hop onto it.
As weird as it may sound, check out the gallery in order to see what I'm talking about. The rear wheel detaches and functions like a uniwheel to transport your lazy futuristic self around pedestrian spaces. Once you finish floating around on a magnetic wheel, just attach it back to the frame and get back to your maglev ride.
As cool looking as this idea may be, for now it remains only to inspire and possible feed our dreams, as something like this takes a deep pocket to build, and frankly our tech just isn’t there yet.