Aston Martin Vantage GTE Is the Sexiest Endurance Racer Yet

22 Nov 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
by
Following the unveiling of the brand new Vantage, Aston Martin Racing has pulled the covers off the Vantage GTE. This is a purpose-built race car that somehow still manages to looks like something James Bond would have.
The bright neon colors of the road car have been kept and make the Vantage GTE stand out. Just look at that rear diffuser and tell me you wouldn't like to spend a day hand-washing its every nook and cranny.

Aston Martin says the GTE race car was developed alongside the road-going version and as such it has already undergone over 8000 miles of testing, including a 30-hour non-stop run at the Jarama track in Spain. We believe them since it's been spied on several occasions.

While providing entertainment for motorsport fans, the Vantage race car will also give peace of mind to those lucky enough to afford the $150,000 road-going version. That's because both are powered by the same new Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

The GTE will compete in the World Endurance Championship's (WEC) 2018/2019 transitional super series, which means we'll get to see it at the next Le Mans race. Aston is hoping to see a repeat of its predecessor's success.

AMG themselves only raced the 4-liter in the GT4 series, as their famous GT3 model switches the turbo to a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter. That means there won't be any Vantage-on-GT action.

The aero package is nothing short of breathtaking, especially from the back. Designers really let the carbon fiber stand out. The Vantage GTE has been equipped with Öhlins suspension and Alcon brakes. Its tires have a special compound developed by Michelin. Of course, the cabin fully complies with racing regulations and has a drop of Vulcan inspiration.

According to Aston Martin Racing President David King, “Motorsport is fundamental to the DNA of Aston Martin, and our commitment to the FIA World Endurance Championship is stronger than ever." He added, "This is a golden era for GT racing and today’s launch of the new Vantage GTE will ensure that Aston Martin Racing remains at the forefront of the world’s greatest endurance series."
