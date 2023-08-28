Another V-22 Osprey Crashes Over Australian Island, Three Marines Lost and Five Wounded

Upon the soil of the U.S.'s long-time allies in Australia, the lives of three American Marines were cut tragically short when a Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft crashed on the remote Melville Island roughly 60 km (37.3 mi) from the City of Darwin on Aug 27th. The aircraft was participating in a joint American and Australian training exercise dubbed the Predators Run 2023 at the time of the incident. An event also attended by service members from Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor.

13 photos Photo: USAF