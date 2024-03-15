Android Auto Wired Users Might Want to Think Twice Before Updating the App

Android Auto connection problems are nothing new to long-time users. The app breaks down regularly, mainly after installing updates, with Google never in a rush to ship patches.
Something similar appears to happen now, as users complain that Android Auto wired stopped working after a recent update installed in late February.
It's not yet clear what version might be the culprit, but someone says on Google's forums that the app stopped working after installing Android Auto 11.2. The latest Android Auto version is 11.5, but the rollout takes place in stages, so some users are still running older releases.
The problem exhibits a similar behavior in every case. The app tries to launch after the mobile device is connected to the head unit. Some users claim the app icon appears on the infotainment screen – a sign that the mobile device is connected and Android Auto is ready to run – but instantly disappears. Android Auto eventually fails to launch, even if users reattempt to establish the connection.
Because the glitch mainly affected Android Auto wired users, many tried to switch the cables they used to connect the mobile device to the head unit. It didn't make a difference, with every workaround failing to restore Android Auto. Clearing the cache and the data didn't improve the experience.
The culprit appears to be the newly installed Android Auto version. Users claim they tried running Android Auto with the same cable but using another Android device. Everything worked correctly, suggesting the hardware is not to blame.
A member of the Android Auto team posted on Google's forums to ask for more information, but it's unclear if the investigation has already started. The good news is that the glitch isn't yet widespread, though it could become so depending on what version causes it. Because Android Auto update rollouts happen in stages, some users receive them later than others, meaning the bug could eventually become more widespread as the faulty update lands on more devices.
Meanwhile, switching to Android Auto wireless is the only solution for these cars. While some vehicles don't support a wireless connection, getting an Android Auto wireless adapter could help prevent future problems related to wired connections. AAWireless and Motorola's MA1 are the top choices in this market, both coming with a plug-and-play experience. Users must connect their mobile devices to the adapter, while the device must be plugged into the USB port of the car used to run Android Auto. Every time they start the engine, they should see Android Auto launching wireless.
Let us know if you encountered the same wired connection problems and, more importantly if you found a fix. I'll continue to monitor the issue and post updates when someone discovers a solution.
