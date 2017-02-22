autoevolution

Americans Spent Over $15 Billion In Last 5 Years To Deal With Road Salt Damage

 
22 Feb 2017
by
Ice and snow on the road can make conditions dangerous for all drivers, but de-icing methods can harm their vehicles.
A study made by the AAA has found that American drivers spent about $3 billion each year, on average, to fix their cars from rust-related issues.

In the past five years, the total estimated expenditure for corrosion repairs added up to $15.4 billion, which is about $490 for each vehicle that was repaired for salt and de-icer damage.

The AAA notes that American owners of automobiles had to change brake lines, fuel lines, fuel tanks, exhaust components, and numerous other metal parts because of the corrosion inflicted on those elements from the salt dispersed on public roads by authorities.

The damage is more than just cosmetic, as various components can fail because of rust, and they can become the cause of a serious accident if the warning signs are ignored.

AAA urges drivers who smell gasoline or diesel in their vehicles while driving, or feel the scent of exhaust fumes to get their automobiles serviced immediately.

Moreover, if the brake pedal becomes soft, or spongy, whatever you like to describe it, it is highly recommended to pull over safely and tow the vehicle to your preferred workshop to have the brakes fixed.

For those of you who do not grasp what a “spongy” brake pedal means, we have a quick explanation: it is bad. When the brake pedal does not offer the same amount of resistance as it used to provide, it means that the pressure inside the system has decreased, and the automobile’s ability to stop has been significantly limited.

It is essential to note that the presence of a solution to keep ice from forming on paved roads is vital for the safe travel of all motorists, but vehicles need to be preserved from the damage caused by the said substances.

Drivers are advised to use winter tires or at least all-season tires to have a decent amount of grip when snow, ice, and freezing temperatures cover the roads they travel. Washing your car thoroughly and waxing it in the winter season is advised to prevent its vital components from suffering any damage.
