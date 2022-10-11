American HIMARS Fires New Extended Range Guided Rocket, Almost Ready for the Battlefield

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin has been working for a while on an improved, extended version of its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. Called ER GMLRS, it just went this week through its first systems qualification flight test.
We talked about this rocket before, the last time back in March, when the U.S. Army fired it from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and the thing flew for 50 miles (80 km), seven miles (11.2 km) more than the GMLRS with an alternative warhead.
This time, also fired from a HIMARS, the weapon traveled just 36 miles (59 km), but the goals of the test were different: its maker wanted to see if all systems work.
According to Lockheed, before being fired at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the ER GMLRS underwent Stockpile to Target Sequence (STS) testing. Once deployed, tests were conducted on flight trajectory, range, accuracy from launch to impact, and warhead lethality.
The passing of the test means the rocket can now move into the final phase of the development program, just about ready for production.
“Our next-generation GMLRS provides versatility for commanders, offering a choice of munitions at longer distances with the same reliability and precision the system is known for,” said in a statement Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
“This success advances the ER GMLRS closer to production as we complete the final phase of the development program.”
Part of a family of weapons that can guide themselves to a designated target using GPS, the ER GMLRS is described as being nearly unstoppable. Said family of Lockheed Martin weapons currently includes the Unitary 200-pound warhead, the Alternative 200-pound fragmenting warhead, and the above Extended Range.
According to the company, to date it has made over 60,000 GMLRS, which is 10,000 more than the volume it disclosed back in March. This type of rocket is currently used by Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia.
