autoevolution

American Drivers Think Everyone Else Is a Terrible Driver in Winter

9 Dec 2019, 22:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
No one does it better than you. It’s understandable: showing distrust towards other people’s ability to perform the same task as you is human nature. American drivers play into the stereotype, with 9 out of 10 not trusting other drivers in winter conditions.
7 photos
Pagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in SnowPagani Huayra Gets Stuck in Snow
Paradoxically, though, they don’t trust themselves either.

A new study commissioned by Discount Tire and conducted by OnePoll reveals the large degree of mistrust in other drivers’ skills in winter conditions, Business Insider reports. Around 2,000 drivers took part in the survey and 91 percent of them said they wouldn’t trust their life into someone else’s hands in winter.

That includes their loved ones: 23 percent said they would avoid catching a ride with a family member or a friend if the roads were snowy or slick. Ironically, around 59 percent say they’re less confident driving in winter than they are in the rest of the year.

Driver confidence, the survey has found, is weather dependent. For instance, 90 percent are confident driving in the rain,76 percent are ok with driving in sleet or snow, and only 55 percent are confident driving with ice on the road.

Winter seems to deter most drivers from getting behind the wheel. Around a fifth of respondents report having been in an accident as a result of winter conditions, 48 percent deliberately avoided running errands or going out for the same reason, and 44 percent avoided taking a long drive.

Getting your tires checked and using winter tires is one way to boost your confidence, Tom Williams, senior vice president of customer experience at Discount Tire, says. It’s also the common sense option, we might add.

“At 45 degrees and below, all-season tires start to lose traction and grip on the road – that's when we recommend using winter tires,” Williams explains. “The tread rubber of an all-season tire stiffens in extreme cold and becomes less able to provide sufficient traction, whereas winter tires have softer rubber and thousands of extra traction edges to maintain contact with the road.”
tire winter tire study driver accident US
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
MCLAREN 620RMCLAREN 620R ExoticTOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day