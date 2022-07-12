Amazing 1952 Willys M38A1 Comes With Matching Dunbar M-100 Trailer, It's Great for Camping

The Willys M38A1 was the first jeep with the new restyled body, instantly recognizable by its rounded hood and fenders. This example we found on Bring a Trailer was restored to near-new condition and upgraded with some killer off-road parts. It comes with a matching Dunbar M-100 trailer fitted for wild adventures.
The Willys M38A1 is the most recognizable jeep, serving as the base for the hugely popular civilian Jeep CJ-5. The latter continued production for three decades (until 1983), even though newer generations were launched in 1955 (CJ-6) and 1976 (CJ-7). The example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is a 1952 unit refinished in blue bedliner material. It benefitted from several improvements, which makes it a beast off-road, and comes with a Ford 302-ci V8 engine which does not disappoint.
The Willys comes fitted with a sturdy roll cage and a vinyl canopy. The model was not available with real hard doors. Still, two soft doors consisting of a thin steel frame and a vinyl canvas were fitted for convenience. The Willys was acquired by the seller in 2014, and a complete refurbishment was done approximately three years ago.
For those who love going off-road, this Willys is truly a beast. The 302-ci V8 is linked to a T18 four-speed manual transmission with a crawler first gear. It sends power to the rear or all four wheels using a three-knob system, a dual-range transfer case, and a Warn 27% overdrive unit. The 15-inch steel wheels are wrapped in 30×9.50″ RoadOne Aethon M/T tires that were supposedly replaced in 2021.
The interior has improved in the comfort department, starting with the Mustang-style bucket seats. A padded ammunition-box center console helps relax the arms during long drives, while the grenade gear knob adds to this Willys’ charm. The truck has dual 15-gallon fuel tanks, including one in the rear. It also comes with a jerrycan to go further into the wilderness.
The included Dunbar Kapple M-100 trailer has been refinished to match the jeep and comes with its own jerrycan. Lifting the top, two storage compartments are accessible, and a Smittybilt 4×8′ trailer-top tent offers accommodation. The combo is offered now on Bring a Trailer, with only one day left until the auction closes. There were 13 bids at the time of writing, with the highest at $12,500. This is a no reserve sale, so it might be worth a look.
