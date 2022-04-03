1959 Willys Jeep CJ-3B Comes Back From the Dead After 20 Years, Takes First Drive

Jeep's most iconic nameplate, the Wrangler debuted back in 1986. But its roots can be traced back to the military-spec Willys MB. The latter went into production in 1941 and spawned the civilian Jeep CJ in 1944. Willys, Kaiser-Jeep, and AMC rolled out several iterations of the Civilian Jeep through 1986. The CJ-3B is one of them.
Introduced in 1953 as a replacement for the CJ-3A, the CJ-3B stands out thanks to its higher front grille and hood. Both elements were altered to clear the then-new and now-iconic 134-cubic-inch (2.2-liter) Hurricane four-cylinder engine.
One of Jeep's longest-running models, the CJ-3B soldiered on with minor changes until 1968. But despite its long production cycle, only 155,494 units were assembled in the U.S. Mostly because the CJ-5 and CJ-6 that Jeep sold alongside the CJ-3B were significantly more popular. As a result, this high-hood Jeep is a somewhat rare classic nowadays.
And the fact that the folks over at YouTube's "Restored" brought one back to life after 20 years is amazing, to say the least. Especially since the CJ-3B appears to have had a busy life.
There's no info as to why it was retired from public roads about two decades ago, but the fact that this Jeep was driven from the late 1950s until the early 2000s speaks volumes of its reliability. But surprisingly enough, the Hurricane four-banger got stuck after sitting for 20 years (something that usually happens after longer periods).
It took a week of soaking in vinegar and a lot of work under the shell for the mill to agree to turn freely again, but once that happened, it fired right up. Not only that, but it has enough grunt to take the Jeep for a spin around the yard and back to the shop. Despite having some transmission issues.
Granted, it's not the most beautiful CJ out there and the fact that its camouflage was painted rather poorly makes things worse, but this thing is definitely worth saving. It's not just a rare piece of Jeep history, but it will also become a reliable and capable mini SUV, even when used in rough terrain. Hopefully, it will run like in the good old days again sooner than later. Until that happens, watch it come back to life in the video below.
