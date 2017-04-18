autoevolution

Alternative Redhead Model Takes Ride in ACR Viper

 
18 Apr 2017, 6:03 UTC ·
by
Patreon has ruined YouTube. Everybody makes sexy videos and asks you to pay extra for the Full Monty. Why can't we just enjoy a video of a tattooed redhead riding in a green Viper ACR without having to worry about the extra content?

Anyway, it's been a while since we last showed you a video like this. And we rarely have alternative models on the website. Verona Fink is a redhead with ink and piercings covering her all the way to the fingers.

Unfortunately, the audio is taken out, so you don't get to hear her screaming. In any case, you can't shoot a video of a scared girl in a focused, stable track attack car. You need one of those thousand-horsepower Supras with blow-off valves and rattly exhausts. Heck, you might even do a better job with the Dodge Demon. The ACR package is what de-fangs the Viper. This beast doesn't want to bite you, so it's not going to scare a girl who spent tens of thousands of dollars just to be poked by some needles.

The Viper ACR is one of the fastest non-million-dollar cars you can't buy. Dodge says it shattered 11 lap records at tracks across America. But shouldn't that mean you need to film the reaction video on the track?

We could argue that the Viper used to represent the playboy lifestyle. Back in the day when people watched Miami Vice and thought Heffner's cave was the coolest, you couldn't beat an 8.4-liter V10 engine. But nowadays, a "playboy" takes Instagram photos of his sushi, Starbucks coffee and hat collection. You can't fit V10 engines, and Bilstein shocks into that lifestyle!

That said, it's still a horrible little car with an exhaust that tries to burn your leg when you get out. The SRT engineers might also want their customers to be deaf. So you're probably not going to use it as a daily driver.

