Tesla Model S Plaid Is "a Waste of Money" According to Edmunds Review. Hypocritical Much?

5 Red Bull Demotes Pierre Gasly To Toro Rosso, In Comes Alex Albon

4 Former Formula 1 Driver Slams Current Cars: "The Racing is Obviously Worse"

3 Romain Grosjean Managed to Escape From the Scariest F1 Crash in Years

More on this:

Alex Albon to Race in 2022 in Formula 1, Signs Deal with Williams

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff previously shared that he would not oppose Alexander Albon working as a Williams driver, with conditions, and now that has become a reality. 6 photos



The Alglo-Thai driver has expressed his excitement over his future at Williams, and shared all that on his Facebook account, sending thanks left and right. Alex Albon also joked about how he’ll be replacing



The 2022 season will clearly be interesting to watch, considering all the moves made recently. At Williams, it’ll be thrilling to see the dynamic between Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon - the two are well familiar with each other, having previously raced alongside during the latter's 2018 Formula Two campaign.



When it comes to Alex Albon’s background, the 25-year-old has been competitively racing since a very young age, having started racing karts in 2005 at the age of 8. He became a part of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2012, and initially had signed with Nissan e.dams as one of the drivers for the 2018-2019 season, but ended up making his Formula One debut in 2019 with Toro Rosso.

BREAKING: Alex Albon will return to F1 with Williams in 2022!



He will team up with Nicholas Latifi, who retains his seat#F1 pic.twitter.com/V3K7fA3uHO — Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2021 Alex Albon will be making his 2022 season entry as a full-time F1 driver, after he severed the ties with his former Red Bull team not long ago. These past few months, Albon has served as a reserve driver, and also raced in the DTM. Most recently, Red Bull has bee trying send Albon either at Alfa Romeo or Williams - on Wednesday, Williams made the official announcement that Albon will be racing alongside Nicholas Latifi starting next year.The Alglo-Thai driver has expressed his excitement over his future at Williams, and shared all that on his Facebook account, sending thanks left and right. Alex Albon also joked about how he’ll be replacing George Russell , now at Mercedes, but he won’t be “taking over the topless selfies.”The 2022 season will clearly be interesting to watch, considering all the moves made recently. At Williams, it’ll be thrilling to see the dynamic between Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon - the two are well familiar with each other, having previously raced alongside during the latter's 2018 Formula Two campaign.When it comes to Alex Albon’s background, the 25-year-old has been competitively racing since a very young age, having started racing karts in 2005 at the age of 8. He became a part of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2012, and initially had signed with Nissan e.dams as one of the drivers for the 2018-2019 season, but ended up making his Formula One debut in 2019 with Toro Rosso.