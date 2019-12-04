AirAsia Becomes First Airline to Sell Plane Food in an Actual Restaurant

AirAsia aims to change that, while trying to establish itself as a lifestyle brand and attempting to lure customers away from international fast food cuisine (cough, McDonald’s and KFC, cough). It will do so with help from its new restaurant, which sells only its in-flight food brand, Santan and T&CO.To put it in fewer words, there is now an actual restaurant that sells only food you could otherwise eat on board Asia’s largest low-cost carrier. That last part might not inspire too much trust, but AirAsia is convinced people will find its offering appealing both to the taste buds and the wallet.The first restaurant opened this month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earning AirAsia the title of the world’s first airline to get into the fast food business. The plan is to add 100 more fast food restaurants globally within the next 5 years and expand into a bona-fide lifestyle brand.“The opening of this flagship restaurant is the beginning of something great for the Santan and T&CO brands. We have seen a significant appetite for our in-flight menu offerings beyond our flights across the region and this is our answer to that demand,” the brand’s general manager Catherine Goh says in a press release. “By the end of 2020, we aim to have five owned Santan restaurants and 100 franchisee-operated restaurants and cafes within the next three to five years with expansions in global markets.”Santan sells quality and cheap food, according to the same. Entrees cost about $3 and include local dishes like chicken rice or the signature dish Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak, but customers can also order locally-sourced teas and coffees, and desserts.