autoevolution

AirAsia Becomes First Airline to Sell Plane Food in an Actual Restaurant

4 Dec 2019, 22:36 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Perhaps one of the most dreadful on-board experiences for the regular flier is plane food. Pre-packaged and pre-cooked, and often flavorless and odd-looking, plane food is never one’s idea of fine dining.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
AirAsia aims to change that, while trying to establish itself as a lifestyle brand and attempting to lure customers away from international fast food cuisine (cough, McDonald’s and KFC, cough). It will do so with help from its new restaurant, which sells only its in-flight food brand, Santan and T&CO.

To put it in fewer words, there is now an actual restaurant that sells only food you could otherwise eat on board Asia’s largest low-cost carrier. That last part might not inspire too much trust, but AirAsia is convinced people will find its offering appealing both to the taste buds and the wallet.

The first restaurant opened this month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earning AirAsia the title of the world’s first airline to get into the fast food business. The plan is to add 100 more fast food restaurants globally within the next 5 years and expand into a bona-fide lifestyle brand.

“The opening of this flagship restaurant is the beginning of something great for the Santan and T&CO brands. We have seen a significant appetite for our in-flight menu offerings beyond our flights across the region and this is our answer to that demand,” the brand’s general manager Catherine Goh says in a press release. “By the end of 2020, we aim to have five owned Santan restaurants and 100 franchisee-operated restaurants and cafes within the next three to five years with expansions in global markets.”

Santan sells quality and cheap food, according to the same. Entrees cost about $3 and include local dishes like chicken rice or the signature dish Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak, but customers can also order locally-sourced teas and coffees, and desserts.
AirAsia airline company airplane restaurant fast food Malaysia
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day