Aggressive-Looking Sky Warden Goes Into Irregular Warfare, Weapons’ Tests Later in 2022

More on this:

1 Virgin Orbit to Expand Fleet of Satellite-Launching Aircraft, Cosmic Girl Gets a Sibling

2 B-52 Stratofortress Lives Into the 2050s With Improved Electronic Warfare System

3 U.S. Navy’s Upgraded Undersea Training Ranges Are Key for Anti-Submarine Warfare

4 F-16 Fighters to Be Protected by the Next-Generation Viper Shield

5 DARPA’s NOMARS Is an Autonomous Ship That Couldn’t Care Less About Humans