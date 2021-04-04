F-16 Fighters to Be Protected by the Next-Generation Viper Shield

Over the past few weeks, the F-15 twin-engine tactical fighter has stolen the spotlight as a number of developments concerning it were announced. We had the first flight of the F-15EX variant, for instance, or the announcement that it is going to get the brand new Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System. But now it’s time to put the F-16 under the spotlight.
The single-engined aircraft has been around since way back in 1978, and as it usually happens with military machines, it eventually branched out into several variants. It also got upgraded countless times over the years, as the threats it had to face continuously evolved.
To be able to cope with what the near future has to throw at it, the F-16 will get another major boost in its capabilities soon. Lockheed Martin, the company now making the F-16, decided it’s time for the plane to get a new electronic warfare system in place to shield it from “radar and electronic threats.”
Lockheed Martin tasked L3Harris with this project, the company that has been supplying these systems for the F-16 for the past 30 years.
The solution envisioned is an evolution of the company's Viper Shield, and should provide “a virtual electronic shield around the aircraft” that can protect the pilot and the plane every time a radar threat is detected, including by launching countermeasures.
“The L3Harris Viper Shield EW system enables the F-16 to continue to be one of the most effective combat aircraft in the world,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris.
“Our 30-year legacy on the F-16, coupled with the advanced technologies being developed for Viper Shield, provide our warfighters and international partners with unprecedented self-protection that helps to ensure mission success.”
Viper Shield will be deployed on F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft configurations which are generally fielded by allied countries in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.
