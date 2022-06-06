After Ford, Another Carmaker Claims It Sees the Light at the End of the Chip Tunnel

While the chip shortage is still here and still causing disruptions in the supply chain of the largest industries out there, some carmakers are apparently noticing a significant recovery in terms of local inventory.
Ford, for instance, said on several occasions that it expects the semiconductor crisis to ease off in the second half of this year, despite all the latest forecasts suggesting the shortage is likely to continue even until 2024.
But after Ford, another carmaker is apparently seeing the light at the end of the chip tunnel, with Hyundai reportedly setting a very ambitious production goal for the month of June.
More specifically, the South Korean company wants to build no more, no less than 350,000 vehicles this month, which is essentially the highest production target in approximately 4 years.
In case you’re wondering if this is indeed possible given the ongoing chip crunch, it looks like reaching this target is totally doable. While Hyundai started the year with awful production numbers (the company produced a little over 285,000 vehicles in January), the monthly output has been recovering gradually, up to a point where the South Koreans could build close to 323,000 vehicles in April.
On paper, the target seems possible to reach, but in reality, it all depends on how the chip inventory recovers this month as well.
Intel, one of the largest chip makers on the globe, warned on several occasions that the pre-2020 inventory levels wouldn’t be possible to be reached until at least 2024, all due to a mix of factors that include the shortage of other materials and the geopolitical tensions in Europe. But on the other hand, carmakers seem to be confident that the second half of this year will bring a significant recovery in terms of the chip supply, so it’ll be interesting to see how the market performs in early 2023.
