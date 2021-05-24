Total Lunar Eclipse Comes With a Super Flower Blood Moon This Wednesday

Aerion Gives Up on Its Supersonic Dream as It Shuts Down

Aerion Supersonic, a Florida-based company that dreamed of developing business jets capable of flying nearly twice as fast as commercial aircraft, announced that it is shutting down. 6 photos



Aerion's main focus was its AS2 supersonic jet which has been under development for more than 10 years. The 12-passenger aircraft was meant to cruise at a top speed of Mach 1.4 (1000mph) without the sonic booms. After extensive wind tunnel testing,



Back in March, Aerion's CEO Tom Vice was announcing that another fractional ownership company,



At a USB conference, Vice stated that Aerion's development costs would be around $4 billion, with $1 billion spent on the engine. In addition, the company was also in the process of building a $300 million global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. Aerion was also backed by partners such as Boeing and GE Aviation and had multiple collaborations as well.



