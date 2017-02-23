autoevolution

Abandoned Evo 9 Has Hurricane Sandy Sludge Inside Its Engine, Still Being Saved

 
23 Feb 2017, 17:59 UTC
by
Turning a street machine into a racecar is the kind of process with a high potential of making the one behind the build regret the decision. The most recent example of this comes from an adventure that sees a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution receiving a second chance.
As those of you tuned into our vlog-related stories might remember, we first discussed this Evo 9 back in November last year, when Rob Ferretti decided to check it out.

The car had been parked on the driveway of his friend's mom for seven years, with nothing but a cover to protect it from the elements. And that was just a part of the ordeal the poor Mitsu had gone through.

You see, before its owner decided to turn the car into street furniture, he had attempted to turn a mint-condition Evo into a racecar. Alas, only the stripping part of the job was complete, so this Evolution has plenty of missing parts.

With the uber-Lancer having reached the the said supercar collector's garage, the time has now come to find out why its Mivec (variable timing) 2.0-liter turbo-four wouldn't turn.

The reason has to do with hurricanes, and the Sandy disaster deserves particular credit for filling the engine up with water. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page sees the mill being taken apart, with sludge being found in one of the cylinders.

But enough about the sad part of this tale - you'll get plenty of nasty details in the video. Instead, we want to drop the target for this project, which carries on despite all the issues.

The idea is to bore out the block, with the aim of hitting a displacement of 2.3 liters. Aided by a turbo upgrade, the unit will deliver a massive output increase, with the target sittig at 550 wheel horsepower, which means well over 600 ponies at the crank.

We'll keep you posted as the video updates roll in.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Evo Mitsubishi AWD
 
