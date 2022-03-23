A New Production Technique Will Put an End to Chip Shortages That Rocked the Auto Industry

More on this:

1 It’s OK, Folks: Tech Giant Claims the Chip Shortage Will Soon Be Just a Bad Memory

2 Ford Has Nothing But Bad News About the Chip Shortage

3 Carmakers Started Deleting Features To Speed Up Deliveries, but There Are Red Lines

4 Intel Set To Solve the Chip Shortage Problem With $88 Billion Investments in Europe

5 Ford Gives Up on Explorer Equipment Because Everybody Knows Why