A Different Kind of VTOL Nails Its First Test Flight, Uses a New Type of Thrust System

More on this:

1 Airbus Solar-Powered UAS Aces Its 2021 Test Flight Campaign in the U.S., Sets New Record

2 Japanese-Made Mk-5 eVTOL Nails Its Test Flight in California, Pre-Orders Are Now Open

3 Bell's Nexus Air Taxi and the World's First Jet Pack, on Display at the Smithsonian

4 This eVTOL Claims to Be Better Than a Helicopter, and Quieter Too. Has a Range Of 3 Hours

5 NASA Starts Testing Joby eVTOL Aircraft to Help Advance Airspace Mobility in the U.S.